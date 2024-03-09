×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Sai Dharam Tej Changes Name Ahead Of Production House Launch

Sai Dharam Tej recently revealed that he has changed his name to Sai Durga Tej to honour her mother on the eve of International Women's Day.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sai Dharam Tej
Sai Dharam Tej | Image:Sai Dharam Tej/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Sai Dharam, who was last seen in the hit film Virupaksha,  has not yet revealed the title of his next. The actor is in talks for a few projects and is not in a rush to announce his new project. However, Sai recently revealed that he has changed his name from Sai Dharam Tej to Sai Durga Tej to honour her mother on the eve of International Women's Day. A day later, he announced the launch of his own production company named after his mother, Vijaya Durga Productions. 

Why Sai Dharam Tej changed his name? 

Talking about his reason behind changing his name, Sai said, “I want my Mother to be with me always. My father’s name will anyways always be with me because of the Tej surname. So, since I want my mother also to be with me, I have decided to change my name to Sai Durga Tej. There is no other reason behind this.”

 

Carrying on his affection for his mother even further, a day later Sai established his production company, Vijaya Durga Productions, in his mother's name. Taking to social media platform X, the actor wrote, "New beginning. Happy to announce a small gift to my mother in her name, Our Production House VijayaDurgaProd " The actor went on to express his gratitude to his uncles, actors Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan on the occasion. 

He wrote, "Begun this on an auspicious note with the blessings of my mavayyas @KChiruTweets mama @NagaBabuOffl mama & my guru garu PawanKalyan mama. My Producer #DilRaju Garu who helped me make my initial career. Happy to launch this with a precious association like "Satya" made with my bestest friends."

What;’s next for Sai Durga Tej?

Sai Durga Tej's 2023 has been somewhat eventful, featuring both the hugely successful horror film Virupaksha and the disappointing BRO, in which he played a pivotal role opposite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. 

The actor's upcoming project is the Sampath Nandi-directed movie Gaanja Shankar. However, because the movie has the word "Gaanja" in its title, reports state that it is in a bit of a dilemma with the Narcotics Board. However, Sai Durga Tej has decided to remain silent about the issue.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

