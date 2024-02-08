English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Saindhav Box Office Day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati Film Struggles to Compete With Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan

Saindhav released on the big screen on January 13, a day after Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, HanuMan, Ayalaan and Merry Christmas.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Saindhav hit the big screen on January 13, a day after the other Sankranti releases. The movie is headlined by Venkatesh Daggubati and marks the Telugu debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the antagonist in the film. The film released a day after Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan and Prashant Varma directed HanuMan. The Venkatesh Daggubati has struggled to find a space among the other releases. 

Saindhav trails behind all Pongal releases with just ₹6 crore at box office

Saindhav opened to a decent ₹3.8 crore at the domestic box office on its day 1, as per Sacnilk. On the second day of its release, the movie raked in ₹3 crore at the box office. The film’s total collection stands at ₹6.80 crore. 

The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer is running in theatres with a 23.44% capacity in the morning shows and 49.94% capacity in the evening shows. The movie was released in the Telugu language only. However, the film has minted lesser than the collection of Naa Saami Ranga, which released a day after and has already raked in ₹5 crore on its opening day. 

Saindhav becomes the lowest grosser among all Sankranti releases  

Released a day after other significant Sankranti releases. However, the movie has not been able to compete with the other films. Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram has emerged as the highest-grosser among all the films released on the holiday. The movie raked in ₹69.10 crore in the three-day theatrical run. This is followed by Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan which has picked up pace at the ticketing counter owing to a positive word of mouth. 

Official poster of the other Makar Sankranti release | Image: IMDb

HanuMan has amassed a total of ₹40.15 crore in the three-day theatrical run. Dhanush starrer Captain Miller amassed a total of ₹23.40 crore, as of now. Ayalaan was also in the Sankranti race. The Siva Karthikeyan film has minted ₹13.05 crore while the sole Hindi release Merry Christmas trails behind with only ₹9.65 crore in three days, as per Sacnilk. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

