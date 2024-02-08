Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

Saindhav: Venkatesh Daggubati Breaks Silence On Four-Way Sankranti Box Office Clash

The makers of Saindhav are currently gearing up for a four-way box office clash come Sankranti. Actor Venkatesh has addressed the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Venkatesh Daggubati is currently a day away from the release of his next film - the Sailesh Kolanu helmed Saindhav. Saindhav is also a milestone film in the veteran actor's filmography as it marks his 75th outing to the cinemas, a formidable feat. However, the film is not free of competition. The Sankranti weekend, for the Telugu film industry, has been mounted up to be an immensely crucial stretch of days considering the four big-banner projects lined up for back to back releases across a three-day period. Venkatesh has now finally addressed the loading four-way box office clash on the cards.

Venkatesh is not intimated by the four-way box office clash


In an exclusive chat with 123Telugu, Saindhav star Venkatesh finally addressed the four-way Sankranti box office clash on the cards. For context, while Saindhav is releasing on January 13, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's Hanu Man are releasing on January 12 with Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga slated for January 14. 

Speaking about the highly competitive weekend, Venkatesh asserted how he has seen through multiple Sankranti releases through his career, making this one no different. He also wished each of the film's releasing good luck. He said, "This situation is temporary. I’ve witnessed numerous Sankranti releases, and this one is no different, albeit packed with multiple film releases. However, this doesn’t warrant excessive concern. It’s a brief period, and I hope each movie enjoys success at the box office."

Venkatesh believes Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an extraordinary actor


For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be essaying the role of Vikas Malik in Saindhav. Speaking about working with the actor, Venkatesh was all praises for the Gangs of Wasseypur alum. Calling him "extraordinary" and "distinctive", Venkatesh shared how it was an absolute pleasure sharing the screen with him. 

He said, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an extraordinary and distinctive actor. Collaborating with such a talented co-star has been a pleasure, and I believe the audience will appreciate his performance in Saindhav."

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

