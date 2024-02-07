Advertisement

After creating a wave at the box office, now Salaar is ruling the Internet after debuting on Netflix. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Netizens are taking to their social media handles to share their positive reviews and hail Prabhas for completing the blockbuster film despite a knee injury.

Netizens hail Prabhas' performance in Salaar

Prabhas had jetted off to Europe last year in August to seek treatment. However, he reportedly had completed the shooting for Salaar despite the pain and this won the hearts of fans.

An X user re-shared a clip from the film and lauded the actor for his dedication to acting as he appeared to be limping in the viral scene. "A pure dedication by an actor, I have never seen anything like this.... Doing back-to-back movies with knee surgery and pain...just for fans to give a Superhit movie...Prabhas always a fan for you," read the post.

Advertisement

A pure dedication by an actor , I have never seen anything like this.... Doing back to back movies with knee surgery and pain...just for fans to give a Superhit movie...#Prabhas always a fan for you... https://t.co/UkcTYHngqW — saiprasad Goparaju (@saiprasad1245) January 20, 2024

Another fan wrote in Telugu which we loosely translated to English, "Even after suffering with so much pain, the shootings were done only for the fans." A fan simply wrote, "Leg injury," followed by an emotional emoticon.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: ShivaPrabhas/X)

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Rajasaab/X)

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire box office collection

The film opened at the box office alongside Dunki and despite the clash, it managed to create its space at the box office. The epic action-drama garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from the critics and audience. It was a hit at the box office, earning over ₹705 crore on a ₹270 crore budget, making it the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023.

Now, the makers are busy with the sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The film is currently in development and earlier this year, Kiragandur confirmed that the script is ready and that the sequel will release in the second half of 2025.