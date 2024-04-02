×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Salaar Star Shruti Haasan Begins Filming For International Project Chennai Story

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the Prabhas led Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire. The actress has now commenced filming for her next, an international project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan | Image:shrutzhaasan/Instagram
Shruti Haasan is on a roll. The actress has been efficiently juggling her professional pursuits as both an actress as well as a singer. As an actor, she last appeared in the Prabhas led Prashanth Neel directorial, Salaar. On the musical front, she just finished lending vocals for one of the songs in Jayam Ravi's Kadhalikka Neramillai, the music for which is being composed by AR Rahman. Shruti has now commenced work on her next venture, an international project.

 

 

Shruti Haasan commences work on Chennai Story


For the unversed, Shruti Haasan had been brought on board for the international film, Chennai Story, being helmed by the BAFTA-winning Philip John. The actress has now finally commenced filming for the project. Shruti took to her Instagram handle to share a casual and candid selfie of herself from her car. The caption to the photo read, "New day, New movie, New energy, Thankful"

Primarily an English film, Chennai Story will also feature Tamil and Welsh references, exploring the themes of "love, self-expression, and acceptance". The screenplay for the film has been adapted from the book The Arrangements of Love, penned by Timeri N. Murari. Besides Shruti, the coming-of-age romantic comedy will also feature Viveik Kalra, Nimmi Harasgama, and Sahana Vasudevan.

What is next for Shruti Haasan?

Chennai Story, incidentally marks Shruti's third international venture. The actress first featured in the 2019 American action drama series Treadstone in the role of Nira Patel. This was followed by the 2023 British psychological thriller The Eye, which featured her in the role of Diana. Chennai Story is her third international project.

 

 

Speaking about her domestic projects, Shruti just featured in the music video for song Inimel. She is also gearing up to start work on the Adivi Sesh led Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Dacoit. She will also be reprising her role of Aadya in Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 20:52 IST

