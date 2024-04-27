Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabu, one of the most prominent actresses in Indian cinema, has been an inspiring personality not just for her choice of roles but for her unfiltered take on showbiz and personal life. Though the actress' professional life has taken a backseat after her diagnosis with auto immune disease myositis, she is all set to make her onscreen comeback with Citadel, an action packed series directed by Raj & DK.

File photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

In the lead up to the series debut, later this year, Samantha has been openly addressing the health issues that she has faced and the strenuous conditions she had to deal with to come on top. On the occasion of her 37th birthday, we take a look back at the times she used the public platform to voice concerns related to mental health and other issues she faced in showbiz.

Advertisement

When Samantha got candid about her struggles with myositis

The actor had revealed her myositis diagnosis on Instagram on June 15, 2022 ahead of the release of her film Yashoda. In a reflective post on Instagram, The Family Man star shared that she was embracing a “forced new normal”. She also got candid about how she was on a "cocktail of medications" and had to make major changes to her diet that align with her condition.

Advertisement

"It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting," she shared in a reflective post.

Samantha challenges the notion that acting is a glamorous profession

Samantha, who primarily worked in Tamil and Telugu films, rose to national fame after featuring in Pushpa song Oo Antava and web series The Family Man. The song saw her in a sizzling avatar as she made her first appearance in a dance number. However, according to her, acting is not the glamorous profession people perceive it to be. "It is a lot of hard work and pressure, especially when you're constantly in the spotlight and being judged," she shared in one of the episodes of her podcast Take 20.

File photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha on starting early in showbiz: My desires became insignificant

The actress made her debut in Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She entered the film industry young and recently talked about the negative side of tasting fame early. "I started in this industry when I was just 22-23 years old, and some girls start even younger. We don't come into this knowing everything; we let others dictate and define us,” she said.

Reflecting on her own journey, Samantha shared on her podcast, "I've been letting others define me since childhood, creating a pattern where I worked tirelessly to please and seek approval from others. Eventually, my own thoughts, feelings, and desires became insignificant.”

Advertisement

Samantha busts the myth around 'hustle culture'

Sharing her own example, the U Turn actress said that she used to feel proud of being a "hustler" until she was diagnosed with myositis, which made her look back on how she was caught up in an endless cycle of putting herself on the line for her profession. During a discussion on her podcast, she urged her peers to "take a break" and sense the signs of exhaustion.

Advertisement

File photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

"I used to believe that exhaustion and the need for rest were signs of weakness. I was proud of being a hustler, thriving on only six hours of sleep, and being exceptionally productive throughout the day. Despite feeling exhausted, I refused to acknowledge it, working tirelessly without a break for 13 years," she said.

Samantha advocates for mental health, reveals the challenges she faced

The actress recently opened up about the hurdles she faced in her attempts to raise awareness about mental health among her entertainment-focused fan base. She admitted that it was not an easy task to get through to her fans and talk about something other than entertainment and fashion, as that is what is expected form her.

“I have a fan base that is probably more interested in entertainment, fashion, make-up. So, to make that transition into health, and advocating mental health is not really an easy one. I have to change perceptions and that takes times but it’s okay,” shared the Yashoda actress.

Advertisement

Samantha will soon be seen in the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan in the OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny.