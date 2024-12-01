Published 18:13 IST, December 1st 2024
Samantha Joins Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita’s Wedding, Applies Haldi To Bride, But The Catch Is...
In the latest photos shared by Sobhita from her pre-wedding ceremony, her sister posed alongside The Night Manager actress, and their mother and father.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Friday in Hyderabad ahead of their rumoured December 4 wedding in Hyderabad. Pictures from the couple’s vibrant pre-wedding celebrations have circulated widely on social media. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s pre-wedding celebrations began with this ritual, attended by their close family members. A video collage featuring the couple dressed in traditional attire for their haldi is doing the rounds on social media.
Another aspect of the pre-wedding celebration trending on social media is the presence of Samantha Dhulipala, Sobhita's sister. Since the former has a similar name to Chay's ex, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, netizens have shared their funny reactions to it.
Sobhita drops haldi pics with sister Samantha
Sobhita Dhulipala wore her mother and grandmother's traditional jewellery for the Raata ceremony. It is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions. During this ceremony, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).
Following the Raata ceremony, the Mangalasnaanam ritual takes place. During Mangalasnaanam, turmeric paste is applied to the bride’s body. In the latest photos shared by Sobhita from her pre-wedding ceremony, her sister Samantha posed alongside The Night Manager actress, and their mother and father also came together in the happy family frame.
Details of #ChaySo December 4 wedding
Earlier, it was revealed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is going to be traditional and old-school. Reportedly, all the rituals will go on for 8 hours.
“It’s going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed. For her big day, the actress has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari.
