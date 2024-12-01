Samantha Joins Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita’s Wedding, Applies Haldi To Bride, But The Catch Is...

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Friday in Hyderabad ahead of their rumoured December 4 wedding in Hyderabad. Pictures from the couple’s vibrant pre-wedding celebrations have circulated widely on social media. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s pre-wedding celebrations began with this ritual, attended by their close family members. A video collage featuring the couple dressed in traditional attire for their haldi is doing the rounds on social media.

Another aspect of the pre-wedding celebration trending on social media is the presence of Samantha Dhulipala, Sobhita's sister. Since the former has a similar name to Chay's ex, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, netizens have shared their funny reactions to it.

Sobhita Dhulipala at her haldi ceremony | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita drops haldi pics with sister Samantha

Sobhita Dhulipala wore her mother and grandmother's traditional jewellery for the Raata ceremony. It is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions. During this ceremony, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

Sobhita at her Mangalasnaanam ceremony | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Following the Raata ceremony, the Mangalasnaanam ritual takes place. During Mangalasnaanam, turmeric paste is applied to the bride’s body. In the latest photos shared by Sobhita from her pre-wedding ceremony, her sister Samantha posed alongside The Night Manager actress, and their mother and father also came together in the happy family frame.

Details of #ChaySo December 4 wedding

Earlier, it was revealed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is going to be traditional and old-school. Reportedly, all the rituals will go on for 8 hours.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitnaya will marry in Hyderbad | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram