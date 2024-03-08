×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Online Trolling, Talks About Her Insecurities And Low Confidence

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her struggle with low confidence and self-loathing and how she overcame her fears.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently took a break from acting due to her myositis diagnosis, has now come back to work with a re-energised attitude. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the “hardest decision” of her life of going on a hiatus. She opened up about her struggle with low confidence and self-loathing and how she overcame her fears.

Samantha on low confidence and internet trolling

In a conversation with Femina India, Samantha confessed about struggling with self-image issues. The actress said, “I’ve had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I’ve always strived to grow as a person. With that growth came a deeper understanding of my insecurities and self-loathing. I was able to heal by addressing them – not by trying to fix them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma that needed more healing than any external quick fix.”

 

Addressing the constant internet trolling, every celebrity faces nowadays on social media, Samantha added, “I’m a big girl now; I know how to differentiate between slander and constructive criticism. I keep my eyes and ears open for constructive criticism, which I think is important for me as an actor and as a human being.”

What more do we know about Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines after she revealed her autoimmune condition back in October 2022. Ever since she completed the projects that she was already committed to and then took a brief break from acting to focus on her health. 

 

The Telugu star recently announced her comeback in the industry. She also started a health podcast. Samantha will be soon seen in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. She has yet to announce any other new projects. The actress was last seen in the films Kushi, Yashoda, and Shakuntalam.

 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

