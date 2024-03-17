Samantha Opens Up About 'Taking It Slow' In Acting Career After Myositis Diagnosis

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had revealed her myositis diagnosis on Instagram on June 15, 2022 ahead of the release of her film Yashoda. Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

After the diagnosis, the actress took an acting break, and focussed on her recovery. In an interview, Samantha disclosed how she used to believe in the "hustle culture" but her break taught to to take things slow.

Advertisement

File photo of Samantha | Image: IMDb

Samantha opens up about taking a ‘break’

The Kushi actress said, "I was part of the hustle culture. You can't tell me to take a break. Taking a break is for the weak. I am about the hustle culture. I am about doing 10 things at a time. I get only 5 hours a sleep. I am so productive. This was my attitude. The greatest thing I have learnt is that rest is not taking your foot of the gas, its putting fuel in the tank. I was taking and never giving my body and mind a break."

Advertisement

File photo of Samantha | Image: IMDb

Samantha's upcoming projects

On the work front, Samantha, who made her Hindi series debut with The Family Man 2 in 2021, will next be seen in the Indian spin-off of the American TV series Citadel. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem. Reportedly, it will stream soon on Prime Video. The show is directed b Raj & DK of The Family Man and Farzi fame. Citadel will see Samantha and Varun performing high octane stunts.