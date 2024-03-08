Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently came back to work after taking a break due to her myositis diagnosis. Before her hiatus, the actress went through some failures in her career with the release of Shaakuntalam and Kushi, which did not do too well the box office. Addressing the lows of her life, like her battle with myositis and divorce from ex Naga Chaitanya, Samantha said she wouldn’t change anything about them as they have made her the person she is today.

Samantha shares honest confession about the tough phase of her life

In a conversation with Femina India, Samantha reflected on the low points of her life and said, “All the highs and lows that I’ve experienced have brought me to this point in life. I have seen the highest highs and the lowest lows, and I wouldn’t change a thing. People might think that success defines you, but it is failure and loss that truly define you, and introduce you to the best version of yourself. These lows and these losses have made me a person I am truly proud of.”

Addressing the constant internet trolling, every celebrity faces nowadays on social media, Samantha added, “I’m a big girl now; I know how to differentiate between slander and constructive criticism. I keep my eyes and ears open for constructive criticism, which I think is important for me as an actor and as a human being.”

What more do we know about Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines after she revealed her autoimmune condition back in October 2022. Ever since she completed the projects that she was already committed to and then took a brief break from acting to focus on her health.

The Telugu star recently announced her comeback in the industry. She also started a health podcast. Samantha will be soon seen in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. She has yet to announce any other new projects. The actress was last seen in the films Kushi, Yashoda, and Shakuntalam.