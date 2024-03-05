English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model, Says He Is A Beast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about the one person in the industry who she considers inspirational. The actress took Allu Arjun's name.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a hiatus from acting. The actress suffered a major health setback when she was diagnosed with myositis. At a new event, she opened up about her challenges and also spoke about Allu Arjun. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Allu Arjun her ideal 

Samantha has often spoken highly of Allu Arjun. The actress also featured in a special song in the Allu Arjun starrer National Award-winning film Pushpa. In a new event, the actress opened up about the actor. 

Allu Arjun and Samantha in Pushpa | Image: Instagram 

She shared, “Allu Arjun is my acting role model. He has transformed himself into an acting beast and I would love to learn from him.” The actress has previously also featured with him in the film Son of Satyamurhty. Their on-screen chemistry from the film was appreciated by the audience. 

Advertisement

Samantha opens up on her most challenging yet 

At the same event, the Kushi actress was asked about her most challenging role yet. She answered, “My most challenging role is the role that I am playing in real life. Because, there is no script and things are thrown at me every day.” The actress who is suffering from myositis concluded, “Everybody is going through life, trying to figure it out. Nobody has a script and that is why it is the most challenging.” 

Advertisement

Samantha Recalls Time When She Found Out About Her Myositis Condition

Take 20's first episode, featured Samantha in a candid yet focused conversation with wellness coach and sports and performance nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri. The maneuvered the many pathways that make the modern body susceptible to autoimmune conditions. For the unversed, Samantha had shared her myositis diagnosis with her fans and followers back in October of 2022. A small excerpt from the episode, saw her reflect on the days running up to the same. 

Advertisement

 

She said, "I remember specifically, the year before I had this problem...that this problem arose, it was an extremely difficult year for me. And I remember, I specifically remember, the day that I think my friend, slash partner, slash manager, Himank and I, we were travelling back from Mumbai, and this was in the June of the year before the last. And I remember telling him that I finally, feel calm. I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition."

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

9 minutes ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

6 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

8 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

8 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

9 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Layoffs: YouTube Music Team Fired For Demanding Better Pay

    World8 minutes ago

  2. DYK Katrina Kaif Took To The Same Kathak Class As Priyanka Chopra

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Trying To Detox Your Hair From Heat? Try These Heatless Styling Hacks

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. Javier Bardem Wants Brad Pitt To Play His Love Interest

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo