Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model, Says He Is A Beast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a hiatus from acting. The actress suffered a major health setback when she was diagnosed with myositis. At a new event, she opened up about her challenges and also spoke about Allu Arjun.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Allu Arjun her ideal

Samantha has often spoken highly of Allu Arjun. The actress also featured in a special song in the Allu Arjun starrer National Award-winning film Pushpa. In a new event, the actress opened up about the actor.

Allu Arjun and Samantha in Pushpa | Image: Instagram

She shared, “Allu Arjun is my acting role model. He has transformed himself into an acting beast and I would love to learn from him.” The actress has previously also featured with him in the film Son of Satyamurhty. Their on-screen chemistry from the film was appreciated by the audience.

Samantha opens up on her most challenging yet

At the same event, the Kushi actress was asked about her most challenging role yet. She answered, “My most challenging role is the role that I am playing in real life. Because, there is no script and things are thrown at me every day.” The actress who is suffering from myositis concluded, “Everybody is going through life, trying to figure it out. Nobody has a script and that is why it is the most challenging.”

Samantha Recalls Time When She Found Out About Her Myositis Condition

Take 20's first episode, featured Samantha in a candid yet focused conversation with wellness coach and sports and performance nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri. The maneuvered the many pathways that make the modern body susceptible to autoimmune conditions. For the unversed, Samantha had shared her myositis diagnosis with her fans and followers back in October of 2022. A small excerpt from the episode, saw her reflect on the days running up to the same.

She said, "I remember specifically, the year before I had this problem...that this problem arose, it was an extremely difficult year for me. And I remember, I specifically remember, the day that I think my friend, slash partner, slash manager, Himank and I, we were travelling back from Mumbai, and this was in the June of the year before the last. And I remember telling him that I finally, feel calm. I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition."