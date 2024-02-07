Advertisement

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a slew of pictures along with a fun video on her Instagram handle, looking happy to play dress up. The actress treated her fans to sizzling pictures in outfits designed by her friend and fashion designer Kresha Bajaj, which have since gone viral on the internet.

Samantha plays dress up in dresses and gown

Samantha shared glimpses of different outfits, each gorgeous and glamourous. One of the outfits that the actress wore was a thin-strapped white dress with a cut-out in the middle. A simple locket and necklace enhanced the refreshingly fun look. She also wore a black coloured fringe-cut dress with shoulder straps. The mini dress ended above her thigh and had sequins all over the bodice.

The actress donned a golden mini dress too, with very thin straps and ruched patterns all over it. The shiny texture of the dress makes it perfect for an evening with friends or just a fun dance night out. In another equally stunning and elegant outfit, Samantha wore a floor-length black and silver gown with shimmery sequins all over it. The backless gown had a body-hugging fit. The thin strap of the gown was made with shiny crystals, making it an elegant choice for evening cocktail parties or dinners.

Samatha's glamourous looks | Instagram

Gold and silver take center stage as the actress tries on gown and lehenga

Samatha’s final look was a halter neck blouse and a low-waisted lehenga ensemble. The golden textured blouse had a plunging neckline and the A-line lehenga skirt was embroidered from top to bottom. Fans loved these looks by Samantha. One commented, “Beauty finally has an address” while another user praised the dresses and posted, “Love love love the whole collection.”

Samantha has announced a little break from work currently and is enjoying her much-needed break. While fans are waiting for her film announcement, the actress’ photo went viral on the internet, proving that the anticipation for her upcoming projects is very high. The actress had previously stated that she would be back on film sets in 2024.