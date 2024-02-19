Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Samantha Recalls The Time When She Found Out About Her Myositis Condition: Just When I Thought...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced her own podcast series Take 20. The first episode saw the actress reveal an anecdote about her autoimmune condition.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Samantha/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The first episode of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's podcast, Take 20, is now out. From the looks of it, the podcast is going to hyper-focus on self-help dialogue with health and wellness - one of Samantha's primary passions, being the focal point. The first episode, titled Understanding Autoimmunity, saw her open up on a brief anecdote explaining the state of her mind ahead of her myositis diagnosis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on the days running up to her myositis diagnosis


Take 20's first episode, featured Samantha in a candid yet focused conversation with wellness coach and sports and performance nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri. The maneuvered the many pathways that make the modern body susceptible to autoimmune conditions. For the unversed, Samantha had shared her myositis diagnosis with her fans and followers back in October of 2022. A small excerpt from the episode, saw her reflect on the days running up to the same. 

Advertisement


She said, "I remember specifically, the year before I had this problem...that this problem arose, it was an extremely difficult year for me. And I remember, I specifically remember, the day that I think my friend, slash partner, slash manager, Himank and I, we were travelling back from Mumbai, and this was in the June of the year before the last. And I remember telling him that I finally, feel calm. I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition."

Advertisement

Putting the spotlight on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's podcast venture


About a week back, Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share a happy photo of herself, seated on an orange couch with a mike in front of her. The official podcast announcement saw the actress reflect on her tendency to, even as a child, always go beyond syllabus and immerse herself in a myriad topics. Taking the same passion forward has now materialised in her very own podcast.

Advertisement


The caption to the post read, "As a kid I would always read books beyond our syllabus. I loved researching and getting immersed in any subject. And now, I find myself here again… after many years! And I realised the doggedness is still there! My mind is
buzzing…My notebooks are full…And I can’t wait to share! #TAKE20"

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

2 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

3 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

7 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Whirlpool set to sell 24% stake for up to Rs 3,700 crore

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Time to get the show on the road: Ashalata on eve of Turkish Women’ Cup

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. X User Calls Deepika Padukone 'Random Girl' At BAFTA 2024, Fans React

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. BJP Demands Death Penalty for Sandeshkhali Mafia Accused of Raping Women

    Politics News24 minutes ago

  5. Women Kabaddi players to show force for first time in Yuva Series 2024

    Sports 34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo