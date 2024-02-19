Advertisement

The first episode of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's podcast, Take 20, is now out. From the looks of it, the podcast is going to hyper-focus on self-help dialogue with health and wellness - one of Samantha's primary passions, being the focal point. The first episode, titled Understanding Autoimmunity, saw her open up on a brief anecdote explaining the state of her mind ahead of her myositis diagnosis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on the days running up to her myositis diagnosis



Take 20's first episode, featured Samantha in a candid yet focused conversation with wellness coach and sports and performance nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri. The maneuvered the many pathways that make the modern body susceptible to autoimmune conditions. For the unversed, Samantha had shared her myositis diagnosis with her fans and followers back in October of 2022. A small excerpt from the episode, saw her reflect on the days running up to the same.

She said, "I remember specifically, the year before I had this problem...that this problem arose, it was an extremely difficult year for me. And I remember, I specifically remember, the day that I think my friend, slash partner, slash manager, Himank and I, we were travelling back from Mumbai, and this was in the June of the year before the last. And I remember telling him that I finally, feel calm. I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition."

Putting the spotlight on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's podcast venture



About a week back, Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share a happy photo of herself, seated on an orange couch with a mike in front of her. The official podcast announcement saw the actress reflect on her tendency to, even as a child, always go beyond syllabus and immerse herself in a myriad topics. Taking the same passion forward has now materialised in her very own podcast.

The caption to the post read, "As a kid I would always read books beyond our syllabus. I loved researching and getting immersed in any subject. And now, I find myself here again… after many years! And I realised the doggedness is still there! My mind is

buzzing…My notebooks are full…And I can’t wait to share! #TAKE20"