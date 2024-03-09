×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Taking A Break At The Peak Of Her Career Was The ‘Best Decision’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took a career break to focus on her health. The actress, in a new interview, reasoned why taking the break was important.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took a break from acting. The actress was diagnosed with auto-immune disease Myositis. Last seen in Kushi, the actress decided to take a break from acting for a year to focus on her health. In a new interview, she opens up about the career hiatus. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls acting break ‘best decision’ 

In a new interview with Femina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected on her career break. She expressed her happiness in deciding to take a break. She recalled working for 13 years before deciding to focus on her career. 

In the interview, the actress said, “It was the best decision because there’s no way I would have been able to continue working. The stress of work, coupled with the condition, is not the easiest thing to handle. I’m really glad that I gave myself time to recover; I had been working for 13 years straight.” 

Samantha on low confidence and internet trolling

In a conversation with Femina India, Samantha confessed about struggling with self-image issues. The actress said, “I’ve had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I’ve always strived to grow as a person. With that growth came a deeper understanding of my insecurities and self-loathing. I was able to heal by addressing them – not by trying to fix them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma that needed more healing than any external quick fix.”

Addressing the constant internet trolling, every celebrity faces nowadays on social media, Samantha added, “I’m a big girl now; I know how to differentiate between slander and constructive criticism. I keep my eyes and ears open for constructive criticism, which I think is important for me as an actor and as a human being.”

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

