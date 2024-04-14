Advertisement

News of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation did not come as much of a surprise, owing to the rampant rumours leading up to the official announcement almost four years into their marriage. The actress announced her separation from Chaitanya in 2021 and is currently healing from several personal and health challenges. Amid this, when accused of cheating in her relationship, Samantha took the high road while schooling the trolls.

Samantha claps back at the troll

The actress took to her Instagram handle on April 8 and shared an excerpt from her podcast, where she can be seen talking about the virtues of yoga and keeping your body healthy. In the comment section, one user wrote, “Btw tell me why you cheated on your innocent husband.” Tackling the allegation with grace, Samantha replied, “Sorry these practices might not help you. You might need something stronger. Wish you well.”

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in a lavish ceremony in Goa in 2017. Long before the two published public declarations about their divorce via their social media profiles in 2021, rumours about their separation were already circulating online. The actress faced backlash and was the target of nasty rumours since the couple's split.

Advertisement

The star also issued a statement about false rumours being published and how they were affecting her. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," read the note, posted on Samantha's Instagram.

Advertisement