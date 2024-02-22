Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her comeback to acting after a brief break to take care of her health after myositis diagnosis, revealed her metabolic age and weight details with her fans in her latest social media post. The actress has been quite vocal about her health and has even started a health podcast where she speaks in detail about the autoimmune condition she is dealing with.

Samantha shares her metabolic age

Sharing a few photos of herself from her workout session, Samantha showed off her flexibility and also her metabolic age of 23 at the biological age of 36. In the same post, she also revealed her weight, which is 50.1kg.

Metabolic age is a measure of one's body's functional age. It takes into account factors such as muscle mass, body fat percentage, and BMR to determine how efficiently your body is burning calories. Sharing a set of photos, the actress wrote, "Forever seeking the morning sun. The best kind of mornings."

What more do we know about Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines after she revealed her autoimmune condition back in October 2022. Ever since she completed the projects that she was already committed to and then took a brief break from acting to focus on her health. The Telugu star recently announced her comeback in the industry. She also started a health podcast. Samantha will be soon seen in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. She is yet to announce new projects. The actress was last seen in the films Kushi, Yashoda, and Shakuntalam.

