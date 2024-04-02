×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Reunite With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Next Project? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun are likely to reunite for Atlee's next project which is expected to be a mega-budget action entertainer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Atlee
Atlee (L), Samantha (C), Allu Arjun (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Atlee, who is gearing up for the release of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer Baby John, has hopped on to the next project. A report suggests that Atlee, who has collaborated with Allu Arjun, for his next untitled project is in talks with Samantha. It added that the film is going to be different from his previous movies.  

Atlee to rope in Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite Allu Arjun?

A source told Pinkvilla that Atlee is exploring a new zone in commercial space with Allu Arjun and they are slated to kick off the shooting by October. Currently, the director is finalising the leading lady of the film and for that, he has approached Samantha. The duo have previously worked together in Theri and  Son of Satyamurthy, and if everything falls in place, they will be reuniting for Atlee's new project.

(A file photo of Samantha | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Samantha | Image: Instagram)

"Samantha and Atlee have previously worked together in Theri and the duo is now in talks for a reunion on the Allu Arjun film. Both of them shared a great bond back in the day and are excited about this reunion. It’s among the most awaited films in present times and will feature some of the biggest names of Indian Cinema,” a source told the portal. Interstingly, Samantha has also worked with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.

Advertisement
(A poster of Pushpa: The Rise | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Pushpa: The Rise | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Atlee's next project?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun will kick start preparing for the untitled movie after wrapping up Pushpa: The Rule shoot. The film will be a mega-budget action entertainer and will go on the floors by October 2024. Meanwhile, Samantha is busy with the promotions of Citadel: Hunny Bunny and will probably begin preparing for the film after the release of the show.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shane Watson

Watson impressed by Riyan

a few seconds ago
Stock market news

South Korean shares

a minute ago
sanjay singh

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Ge

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
modi

PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

6 minutes ago
AAP MLAs Gather at Kejriwal’s Residence to Meet Wife Sunita | LIVE

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

12 minutes ago
Jobs Unaffected by Artificial Intelligence

Jobs unaffected by AI

14 minutes ago
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline

PepsiCo India

19 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Banda Jail Superintendent

21 minutes ago
Nikkhil Advani

Lack Of Unity In B'wood

22 minutes ago
OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

13 years of IND's WC win

24 minutes ago
WWE

Roman Reigns WARNS WWE

25 minutes ago
Japan's monetary base growth slows as BOJ shifts from radical stimulus

Japan's monetary growth

27 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

29 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

33 minutes ago
Contra Dating Trend

Contra Dating Explained

34 minutes ago
Explore, connect, and thrive at MAHE B’LRU Open House

MAHE B’LRU

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World13 hours ago

  3. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World16 hours ago

  5. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo