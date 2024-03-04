Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Samantha Wins Hearts With Her Warm Gesture Towards Fans At Tiruchanur's Padmavathi Temple | Watch

Samantha is avidly religious by nature and often shares glimpses of herself on spiritual retreats. Her latest pilgrimage finds the actress in Tiruchanur.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Tiruchanur
Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Tiruchanur | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is arguably one of the most transparent celebrities, keeping her fans abreast with her excursions and overall healing journey, right through her acting break, now on the verge of conclusion. Known to be highly religious and spiritual, Samantha was spotted seeking blessings at a famous Tiruchanur temple, also meeting with fans on her way out of the premise.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted in Tiruchanur

Monday, March 4, saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu pay a visit to the famous Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple, located in Andhra Pradesh's Tiruchanur. A video of the actress exiting the premises of the temple, post her time of prayer and reflections, was shared by her team on X. The caption to the post read, "Actress #SamanthaRuthPrabhu visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur this morning. @Samanthaprabhu2"

Advertisement


Samantha could be seen maintaining a calm demeanour and a warm smile as fans thronged around her to catch a glimpse of the actress. Samantha even obliged fans with selfies as she made her way out of the premises. For the occasion, the actress had opted for a soft gold salwar set with a sheer organza dupatta.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be resuming work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's myositis diagnosis, which she shared with her fans and followers in October of 2022, was followed by a year of intensive work owing to her professional commitments. Samantha shot for, and saw through the release of two films - Shaakuntalam and Kushi. Post this, Samantha embarked on an indefinite acting break which saw her undertake solo travels and visit many a healing retreats indulging in intensive care for her body.

Advertisement

She is now gearing up to return to work and will next be seen in the Indian spin-off of American spy thriller series Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan. The series is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK. She has also started her own health and wellness podcast, tilted Take 20. 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

an hour ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

an hour ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

3 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

3 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

4 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

21 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

21 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

21 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dhoni's latest post on 'new role' has sent internet into a frenzy

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | 'Modi Cares About the People of India': PM

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Green may skip series against Pakistan to prepare for Tests vs India

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Samantha Wins Hearts With Her Warm Gesture Towards Fans | Watch

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni arrives for Anant Ambani's wedding in Jamnagar, fans stunned

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo