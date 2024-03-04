Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is arguably one of the most transparent celebrities, keeping her fans abreast with her excursions and overall healing journey, right through her acting break, now on the verge of conclusion. Known to be highly religious and spiritual, Samantha was spotted seeking blessings at a famous Tiruchanur temple, also meeting with fans on her way out of the premise.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted in Tiruchanur

Monday, March 4, saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu pay a visit to the famous Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple, located in Andhra Pradesh's Tiruchanur. A video of the actress exiting the premises of the temple, post her time of prayer and reflections, was shared by her team on X. The caption to the post read, "Actress #SamanthaRuthPrabhu visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur this morning. @Samanthaprabhu2"

Advertisement

Actress #SamanthaRuthPrabhu visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur this morning.@Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/UoMJKahUDk — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 4, 2024



Samantha could be seen maintaining a calm demeanour and a warm smile as fans thronged around her to catch a glimpse of the actress. Samantha even obliged fans with selfies as she made her way out of the premises. For the occasion, the actress had opted for a soft gold salwar set with a sheer organza dupatta.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be resuming work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's myositis diagnosis, which she shared with her fans and followers in October of 2022, was followed by a year of intensive work owing to her professional commitments. Samantha shot for, and saw through the release of two films - Shaakuntalam and Kushi. Post this, Samantha embarked on an indefinite acting break which saw her undertake solo travels and visit many a healing retreats indulging in intensive care for her body.

Advertisement

She is now gearing up to return to work and will next be seen in the Indian spin-off of American spy thriller series Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan. The series is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK. She has also started her own health and wellness podcast, tilted Take 20.