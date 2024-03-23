Samantha's Role In Allu Arjun's Pushpa To Expand Beyond Dance Number?

Advertisement

Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the titular role has been the subject of much speculation for the past few months. There is also hearsay about a dance number being added to the action-drama, akin to Samantha's Oo Antava in the first installment. While there have been murmurs about Samantha not returning to the film in a dance number, she might very well be part of the sequel in a different capacity, according to reports.

Samantha in a still from Pushpa | Image: IMDb

Samantha to return in Pushpa 2 and 3?

While Pushpa 2 is still in production, lead star Allu Arjun has already teased a threequel could be part of director Sukumar's vision. The second part is set to release on August 15, with the team working round-the-clock to deliver on the deadline. Meanwhile, reports have stated that Disha Patani or Janhvi Kapoor may come onboard for a special song in the film. This has upset a lot of fans, who were hoping to see Samantha return.

However, The Family Man 2 star may still be part of Pushpa 2. According to a report in 123 Telugu, Sukumar wants Samantha to do a cameo in the sequel. Some say that it will either be a small song bit at the end or her character in the first part will be extended in the second and will have a presence in the third part as well.

Samantha refuses to do a dance number

The actress recently shared that she would not do a dance number again. “No, I don’t see the challenge in it anymore," she said at an event. On the work front, the actress is gearing for an action-packed role in Citadel Honey Bunny, opposite Varun Dhawan. The show marks her second collaboration with director duo Raj & DK after The Family Man 2. It will premiere on Prime Video later this year.