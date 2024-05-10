Advertisement

Samyuktha is currently in the midst of filming for three keynote projects in her kitty. The first, is Jeethu Joseph’s Ram. The Malayalam film will see Samyuktha share screen space with Mohanlal. Next in line, is Bharat Krishnamachari period action project Swayambhu, also starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Nabha Natesh. Ram Abbaraju’s comedy-drama with Sharwanand is also in the works. Dabbling between the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries, the actress had interesting insights to share on how each industry works differently.

Samyuktha comments on Tollywood's emphasis on grooming



Samyuktha recently appeared for an interview with Galatta Plus. Amid conversation, the actress went into detail about the Telugu film industries heightened focus on superficial factors. Samyuktha shared an anecdote wherein her flow of learning her lines and prepping for her shot, was interrupted by her saree draper, who found it more important to fix the symmetry of her saree pleats.

She said, "I’m taking a deep breath, okay, I’m in the mood, mugging up my lines. I’m ready to do the shot. And my saree draper would come running because my saree’s pleats don’t look perfect enough. So, that wasn’t easy. It sounds silly, but I would find it difficult to act because I would feel there’s something on my skin."

Samyuktha says she was more at ease in Mollywood



The same interview also saw Samyuktha give major props to Mollywood for not really being bothered with superficial details, akin to the anecdote mentioned above. The biggest selling point of working in Mollywood, from the perspective of an actress, is their significantly lower regard for details like makeup and attire - something which Samyuktha prefers.

She said, "When we do movies in Malayalam, we are very close to being so natural, and not in the acting. I had a bindaas, free life there. Here (in Tollywood) you have to act, you have to take care of yourself, be conscious about how you look on screen and groom yourself. That was not really me at that point."