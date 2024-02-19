Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 04:39 IST

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Makers Set To Surprise Nani Fans; Read Details

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram makers have an exciting surprise for Nani fans -- it has the actor's birthday connection.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram | Image:Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Nani, who recently garnered praises for his amazing performance in the Telugu feel-good film Hi Nanna also starring actress Mrunal Thakur, is all set to be next seen in his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Just recently details about the film's update were shared online and now the internet is abuzz with the same.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Makers To Surprise Fans

Just recently the official production house of Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram -- DVV Entertainment -- shared an update on social media. In a post, they teased a special treat slated for Nani fans on February 24, which coincides with the Hi Nanna star's birthday. According to reports, the makers are going to release a special teaser on the actor's birthday.

What do we know about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an upcoming Telugu vigilante superhero film. It is written and directed by filmmaker Vivek Athreya. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film also stars actors SJ Suryaj and Priyanka Arul Mohan among others. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 04:39 IST

