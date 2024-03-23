Advertisement

Nani, who has been in the news for his film Hi Nanna, is gearing up for his action film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. While this will be the return of the actor to his action avatar, the photo of the Jersey star from the sets of the film is going viral on social media. The actor is currently shooting for an action sequence.

Nani's photo from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram goes viral

On March 22, the official Instagram handle of Saripodhaa Saanivaaram's production house shared a photo of Nani from the sets of the film. While the photo did not entirely show the actor, his hand covered with blood could be seen hinting that he is currently shooting for an action-packed sequence.

Sharing the photo, the DVV Movies captioned, "The moments of Fiery Breathing sequences." The update was also shared on a Saturday, teasing the film's plot where Nani gets a special power on Saturdays.

What do we know about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

Apart from Nani, the film will also star actors Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, and Sai Kumar among others. The film is being directed by Vivek Athreya, who is also the writer of the action-thriller. A few months ago, the makers shared a "thunderous and power-packed" teaser of the film, announcing the film's release date - Agust 29, 2024.

What's more for Nani?

Nani in the last few years has gained immense popularity with his films such as Hi Nanna and Jersey. Hi Nanna, originally made in Telugu, released in multiple languages, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films last year. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur, who marked her second Telugu film after Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan in 2022.