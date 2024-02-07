Updated January 20th, 2024 at 21:33 IST
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani Starrer Finds Its Antagonist In SJ Suryah
Post the success of his last release, Hi Nanna, Nani has now commenced work on his next, titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram with the film now expanding its cast.
Nani's last theatrical release was the Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna. The actor is currently gearing up for his next project, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. An interesting update regarding the primary cast for the film has now come forward.
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram expands its cast
As per a recent 123Telugu report, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has found its primary antagonist. The Nani led film has brought SJ Suryah on board who will be essaying the role of the actor's nemesis. Not only has SJ Suryah given his nod to the film but has also officially joined the cast and crew on the sets, ready to commence filming for his own sequences.
The report further adds how the current schedule of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram primarily focuses on getting done with SJ Suryah's scenes in the film. The Vivek Athreya directorial also features Priyanka Mohan in the lead with the film marking her second collaboration with Nani post Vikram Kumar's Gang Leader which released in 2019. With DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari bankrolling the project, the music for the same has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. A release date for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram however, is yet to be locked.
Hi Nanna has made its OTT debut
Hi Nanna has marked its OTT debut. The announcement for the same was made by the official social media handles for Netflix India. The caption to the post read, 'Your invitation to witness Nanna, Mahi and Yashna’s story filled with love and magic is here. #HiNanna is now streaming on Netflix, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, & Hindi." For the unversed, the film traces the story of a single father, essayed by Nani.
The film has been directed by Shouryuv in his debut venture and had its theatrical release on December 7.
Published January 20th, 2024 at 21:33 IST
