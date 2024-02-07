English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani Starrer Finds Its Antagonist In SJ Suryah

Post the success of his last release, Hi Nanna, Nani has now commenced work on his next, titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram with the film now expanding its cast.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SJ Suryah
SJ Suryah | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nani's last theatrical release was the Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna. The actor is currently gearing up for his next project, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. An interesting update regarding the primary cast for the film has now come forward.

Advertisement

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram expands its cast


As per a recent 123Telugu report, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has found its primary antagonist. The Nani led film has brought SJ Suryah on board who will be essaying the role of the actor's nemesis. Not only has SJ Suryah given his nod to the film but has also officially joined the cast and crew on the sets, ready to commence filming for his own sequences.

Advertisement


The report further adds how the current schedule of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram primarily focuses on getting done with SJ Suryah's scenes in the film. The Vivek Athreya directorial also features Priyanka Mohan in the lead with the film marking her second collaboration with Nani post Vikram Kumar's Gang Leader which released in 2019. With DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari bankrolling the project, the music for the same has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. A release date for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram however, is yet to be locked.

Advertisement

Hi Nanna has made its OTT debut


Hi Nanna has marked its OTT debut. The announcement for the same was made by the official social media handles for Netflix India. The caption to the post read, 'Your invitation to witness Nanna, Mahi and Yashna’s story filled with love and magic is here. #HiNanna is now streaming on Netflix, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, & Hindi." For the unversed, the film traces the story of a single father, essayed by Nani.

Advertisement

The film has been directed by Shouryuv in his debut venture and had its theatrical release on December 7.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News27 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories33 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement