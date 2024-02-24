Advertisement

On Nani's 40th birthday today, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram makers unveiled the teaser of the film, along with a new poster. In the poster, Nani can be seen glancing with an intense look. Meanwhile, the teaser or the first glimpse of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has piqued the interest of the fans.

Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram first glimpse out

The teaser of Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram primarily describes Nani's character in the film from SJ Surya's point of view. Nani is a furious youngster, but he has his own rules for expressing his rage. He chooses Saturdays to fight his enemies. On Saturdays, he takes notes and begins tracking down his opponents or those who bothered him during the week.

A still from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram teaser | Image: YouTube screengrab

Vivek Athreya portrayed the character vividly. Nani is responsible for all of the mass destruction and he is excellent for the role of Surya. His commanding presence on screen adds to the story's appeal. Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is a cool cop as he wishes Nani in the end of the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram teaser.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, is the second collaboration between Vivek Athreya and Nani following Ante Sundaraniki in 2022.

How much is Nani charging for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

As per media reports, Nani is walkign home with a whopping Rs. 25 crore for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. This is the highest remuneration he has charged for any film. As per reports, Nani charged Rs. 15 crore for Dasara and Rs. 22 crore for Hi Nanna.

