Surya Kiran, a prominent director in the Telugu film industry, died on March 11 at his residence in Chennai. The talented filmmaker, known for his works like Satyam and Dhana 51 featuring Sumanth Akkineni, reportedly succumbed to severe jaundice. He was 48 years old when he breathed his last.

Soon after the news broke out, Telugu writer BVS Ravi, who made his debut in the Telugu film industry with Surya's directorial Satyam, recalled the time he spent with the director and mourned his demise.

BVS Ravi pays tribute to Surya Kiran

Taking to his X handle, Ravi wrote, "Remembering some career-defining moments when working for my debut film #satyam as a writer while mourning the demise of director SuryaKiran. Rest in peace.

Annapurna Studios, who produced Satyam, starring Sumanth and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles, also mourned the death of the director. The production house wrote, "Our journey together for Satyam was special. May your soul rest in peace #SuryaKiran Garu. Strength to the family."

Our journey together for Satyam was special. May your soul rest in peace #SuryaKiran Garu.



Who is Surya Kiran?

The late director started his career as a child artist, appearing in numerous Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu movies. With over 200 films to his credit as a child artist, he carved a niche for himself under the name Master Suresh. However, he didn't continue his acting career and transitioned to direction. He made his mark with the 2003 hit Satyam, starring Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia, followed by Dhana 51 in 2005. His last directorial venture, Arasi, featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, is set to hit the screens soon.

(A file photo of Surya Kiran | Image: Instagram)

Despite initial success, personal challenges, including his divorce from actress Kalyani (Kaveri), led to a hiatus in his career. He faced financial difficulties, losing his assets and fortune, which impacted both his personal and professional life. He was planning to make a comeback and was actively working on projects.