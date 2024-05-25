Advertisement

Sharwanand is all set for the release of his upcoming film titled Manamey. The film is directed by Sriram Adittya. Recently, the makers announced the film will release on the same day as Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyabhama.

Manamey to clash with Satyabhama in theatres

Sharwanand starrer Manamey will hit the big screens on June 7 and clash with Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyabhama. In his upcoming film, Manamey, previously titled Baby on Board, Sharwanand takes on the role of a father to a young child, a departure from his previous ventures where he often portrayed characters younger than his actual age. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen portraying the character of a cop in Satyabhama.

Manamey poster | Image: X

Sharwanand also shared his look from the film with poster and wrote, “#Manamey will be yours from 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐄 𝟕𝐭𝐡 📣✨The 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑 of the Season is all set to paint your hearts & screens ❤️‍🔥 In Cinemas #ManameyOnJune7th.”

Manamey also stars Krithi Shetty

Earlier, the makers of Manamey made the official announcement about their movie on Sharwanand’s 39th birthday. It is being produced by People’s Media Factory and directed by Sriram Adittya, who has earlier made films like Bhale Manchi Roju (2015), Devadas (2018) and Hero (2022). Manamey also stars Krithi Shetty in the lead. This is the first time Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty will be sharing screen space.

More about Satyabhama

Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major and Goodachari fame, has written the screenplay for Satyabhama.

Satyabhama poster | Image: X

Apart from Kajal Aggarwal, the film also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma and Ankith Koyya. The supporting cast comprises Kodati Pavan Kalyan, Neha Pathan, Sampada N, Anirudh Pavithran, Prajwal Yadma, Satya Pradeepti and Rohit Satyan. The film is being jointly produced by Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly and Bobby Tikka under the banner Aurum Arts.