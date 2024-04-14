Advertisement

Actor Sharwanand has commenced 2024 on a high. He recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with wife Rakshita Reddy. On the work front, the actor is currently in the midst of filming for his next project after Oke Oka Jeevitham Kanam - tentatively tilted Sharwa36. An interesting set of speculations now surround this project.

Is Sharwa36 inspired from Ta Ra Rum Pum?



As per a recent Gulte report, Sharwanand's Sharwa36 is inspired from 2007 Bollywood release, Ta Ra Rum Pum. Ta Ra Rum Pum, directed by Siddharth Anand, featured Saif Ali Khan as a race car star, fallen from grace with a family to care, following a mishap on the tracks. Rani Mukerji played Saif's love interest and eventual wife in the film.

Coming back to Sharwa36, the first look from the film, released earlier this year in March, features Sharwanand dangerously racing ahead on a bike with 'S 36' displayed on the back, across his leather jacket. Though there has been no official confirmation regarding the same, the first look poster strongly suggests that the actor may just be essaying the role of a dirt bike racer in Sharwa36, something which is rather similar to Saif's role in Ta Ra Rum Pum.

What is the update on Sharwa36?



The Gulte report goes onto affirm that Sharwa36, is well on track. The project has already completed 30 days of filming, indicating rapid progress. The film is set to conclude filming by the end of June and will potentially be ready for a release within the year.

Besides Sharwa36, Sharwanand is also filming for another project, being helmed by director Ram Abbaraju. This project too, is reportedly set to complete its filming, by the end of June. It is worth noting, that Sharwanand has been on a hiatus from the silver screen for over a year - his last release having been 2022's Oke Oka Jeevitham Kanam.