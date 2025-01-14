Published 10:11 IST, January 14th 2025
She's Uncomfortable: Fans Defend Urvashi Rautela As Nandamuri Balakrishna Recreates Dabidi Dibidi Steps At Success Party
Urvashi Rautela recently appeared uncomfortable while recreating the 'Dabidi Dibidi' act with Nandamuri Balakrishna, leading to criticism from netizens.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Actress Urvashi Rautela, starring alongside South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in the recently released Daaku Maharaj, is at the centre of a social media controversy. A video of the pair recreating the viral Dabidi Dibidi song from the film has drawn attention for its awkwardness.
The video, shared to celebrate the film’s impressive ₹56 crore opening day, shows Urvashi appearing visibly uneasy while performing the song’s signature hook step with Balakrishna. His exaggerated attempts to replicate the vibe have not been well received, prompting relentless trolling online. Many criticised his behaviour, with social media users labelling him a “tharki” (pervert).
Urvashi, however, has focused on the song’s success and the film’s box office performance. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, she highlighted the song’s 20 million views milestone but chose not to comment on the trolling. Her silence has sparked debates, with some supporting her and others questioning her involvement in the promotional video.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 10:11 IST, January 14th 2025