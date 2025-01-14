She's Uncomfortable: Fans Defend Urvashi Rautela As Nandamuri Balakrishna Recreates Dabidi Dibidi Steps At Success Party

Actress Urvashi Rautela, starring alongside South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in the recently released Daaku Maharaj, is at the centre of a social media controversy. A video of the pair recreating the viral Dabidi Dibidi song from the film has drawn attention for its awkwardness.

The video, shared to celebrate the film’s impressive ₹56 crore opening day, shows Urvashi appearing visibly uneasy while performing the song’s signature hook step with Balakrishna. His exaggerated attempts to replicate the vibe have not been well received, prompting relentless trolling online. Many criticised his behaviour, with social media users labelling him a “tharki” (pervert).