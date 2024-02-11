Advertisement

Ram Charan's RC16 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and feature actors including Shiva Rajkumar. However, it has now been reported that Shiva Rajkumar replaced a prominent actor in RC16.

Who did Shiva Rajkumar replace in Ram Charan starrer RC16?

During an earlier interview, Shiva Rajkumar revealed that he has joined hands with Buchi Babu Sana for his upcoming film RC16. He said, "I have committed to acting in two movies, one in the Tamil language and the other in the Telugu language. The Telugu film features Ram Charan." He further affirmed that the film is directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana.

Now, Gulte reported that Vijay Sethupathi was going to play a prominent role in RC16. However, his role went on to Shiva Rajkumar. Now, the Kannada star will play the same role in RC16 after replacing Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi recently featured in the film Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif.

Janhvi Kapoor to join the star cast of RC16?

According to Gulte, Janhvi Kapoor has signed her next Telugu project with Buchi Babu Sana. The actress will play the female lead in the Ram Charan film RC16. Janhvi will star alongside Ram Charan in the village drama set in Uttarandhra.

According to the report, Buchi Babu Sana told Janhvi Kapoor about the plot of RC16, and she agreed to work on the film. Earlier, rumours circulated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Sai Pallavi would join RC16's star cast. Not only that, but Rasha Thadani was rumoured to be in the film. Nonetheless, Janhvi has yet to confirm her joining the RC16 cast.