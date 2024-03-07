×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Shivam Actress Soumya Shetty Gets Arrested In A Gold Theft Case: Report

As per a report in ANI, 11 individuals came under suspicion, leading to the detention and questioning of three suspects, including Soumya Shetty.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Soumya Shetty
A file photo of Soumya Shetty. | Image: Soumya Shetty/Instagram
Telugu actress Soumya Shetty has been arrested by the Vizag City Police for her suspected involvement in a gold theft case, as per a report in ANI. The cops recovered around 400 gm of stolen gold ornaments from her possession.

About Soumya Shetty's gold theft case

As per a report in ANI, a retired Indian Postal Department employee named Prasad Babu reported the theft of 150 tolas of gold ornaments, prompting a police investigation. According to the police, Soumya was a frequent visitor to Prasad Babu's flat here to see his daughter, Maunika. Soumya reportedly observed their lifestyle and valuables closely.

(A file photo of Soumya Shetty | Image: Instagram)

She allegedly took advantage of the family's trust during these visits. The police claim that Soumya repeatedly entered the bedroom through their bathroom and stole gold ornaments.

The theft came to light when Maunika's family members noticed the missing gold upon returning from a wedding, police said. The police, with the help of the 'clues' team, collected fingerprints and analysed CCTV footage from the flat. 11 individuals came under suspicion, leading to the detention and questioning of three suspects, including Soumya Shetty, they said.

(A file photo of Soumya Shetty | Image: Instagram)

The Vizag City Police nabbed the accused and registered an FIR in the gold theft case. After executing her plan to steal gold ornaments, Shetty allegedly made a swift getaway to Goa. After being arrested, Soumya Shetty reportedly confessed to her involvement in the theft, and the police recovered 74 grammes of gold. However, she claimed she couldn't return the rest and allegedly threatened to end her life.

The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Who is Soumya Shetty?

Soumya is an aspiring actress and has starred in Shivam, Yours Lovingly and The Trip. She is a classical dancer with over a million Instagram followers.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

