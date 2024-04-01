×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Siddhu Jonnalagadda To Reprise His Role As DJ Tillu For A Third Part? Producer Naga Vamsi Reacts

Producer Naga Vamsi reacted to reports of a sequel after the success of Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Tillu Square.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tillu Square
A poster of Tillu Square | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
It's been just three days in the theatres and Tillu Square is already a hit at the box office. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, the film opened at ₹11.2 crore, followed by a slight dip in the collection at ₹10.25 crore, but again picked up its pace on Sunday showing 8.29 per cent growth. Upon seeing the success of the film, the makers have confirmed the sequel. During a press meet in Hyderabad, producer Naga Vamsi spills the beans about Tillu 3 (reportedly titled Tillu Cube).

I knew Tillu Square would work as a film but...: Siddhu Jonnalagadda

At the press meet, Siddhu was asked if the intention while making Tillu Square was to make a better film than DJ Tillu. To this, the actor replied that the intention wasn’t to make a better film. When a character receives such love, they want to make a film that sustains it. "Sequels rarely work, so I knew Tillu Square would work as a film, but wasn’t sure it would as a sequel,” the actor continued.

 

(A poster of Tillu Square | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Tillu Square | Image: Instagram)

 

He also opened up about his character, Siddhu, and said, "I think Tillu is like a ticking time bomb, he has a lot of scope to be funny depending on the situations he’s in.”

(A still from Tillu Square | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Tillu Square | Image: Instagram)

 

Is Tillu 3 in the pipeline?

In the same segment, producer Naga Vamsi confirmed that the franchise will have a third party. “We will be making Tillu 3, right now it isn’t announced at the end of Tillu Square. We’ll insert an official announcement from Monday,” he said.

(A poster of Tillu Square | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Tillu Square | Image: Instagram)

 

Tillu Square box office collection day 3

The romantic crime comedy drama helmed by Mallik Ram, minted ₹11.1 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to ₹32.55 crore. Tillu Square had an overall 64.98 percent Telugu Occupancy on Sunday with maximum occupancy in Warangal - at 88 percent, followed by Hyderabad - at 78.25 percent. Seeing the collection, the film is expected to pass the Monday test and might enter ₹50 crore club by the end of the first week. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:24 IST

