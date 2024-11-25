Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya To Have 8-Hour-Long Wedding Rituals, Details Of Bride's Outfit Revealed

#ChaySo Wedding Update: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 8. The couple are all set to the knot early next month. Sources close to the actors and their families have now shared key details of the wedding festivity scheduled to take place on December 4 in Hyderabad.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya to get married in an over eight-hour-long ceremony

Star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who are gearing up for their wedding, will be having an eight-hour-long ritual on D-Day, according to sources. As the couple prepares for their big day, a source close to the event reveals that the wedding is going to be traditional and old-school.

"It's going to be more than 8-hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed. The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding.” The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4.

Details of Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding outfit revealed

For her big day, the actress has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari. A source said: “Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother. She’s also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition. Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day.”