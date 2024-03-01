Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Spirit Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Interesting Detail About Prabhas' Cop Character In Film

During the trailer launch event of Gaami, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed details about Prabhas's character in Spirit. He will play a cop in the movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Spirit poster
Spirit poster | Image:X
Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared an exciting update about his film Spirit starring Prabhas. During the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami, Vanga addressed the crowd and revealed that the shooting of Spirit with Prabhas will begin during the end of 2024. On popular demand, Vanga also dropped more details of the Prabhas starrer.

Details about Prabhas' character in Spirit

During the trailer launch event of Gaami, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed details about Prabhas's character in Spirit. “Prabhas plays a sincere cop in my film,” Vanga said. The film will be in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's style, with no compromises on violence. Production designer Suresh Selvarajan previously stated that Prabhas' Spirit will be much larger and grander than Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film will be produced by Kabir Singh and Bhushan Kumar of Animal under the T-Series banner.

A file photo of Prabhas | Image: X

 

Harshavardhan Rameshwar shares an update on Prabhas starrer Spirit

Spirit, starring Prabhas, is one of the most anticipated films, as the actor collaborated with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the project. Harshavardhan Rameshwar, longtime collaborator of Vanga, recently visited Tirumala temple and performed Srivari Darshan on February 25. During his Tirumala visit, Harshavardhan Rameshwar provided an update on Prabhas' film Spirit.

In a conversation with Gulte, Animal composer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's collaborator opened up about Prabhas starrer Spirit. He said, "I am very happy about the success of Animal and also for receiving the Filmfare award. Prabhas' spirit is about to start soon. As soon as I finished composing for Animal, I came here and took Swami's blessings. Movie became a big hit."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing the film Spirit, which stars Prabhas. However, the film is being delayed because of Prabhas' other work commitments. Meanwhile, other film-related details remain unknown.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:12 IST

