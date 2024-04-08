Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his work on the Prabhas starrer Spirit. The film is followed by the director’s last venture Animal, which became one of the highest grossers of last year by minting more than ₹500 crore at the box office. The director is sure that he can replicate the success at an even larger scale for the Prabhas starrer Spirit.

After Animal’s success, Vanga claims Spirit will be even bigger

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his faith in the Prabhas starrer Spirit. The filmmaker claimed that with him and Prabhas collaborating on the project, the movie can easily mint ₹150 crore on the first day of release. He asserted that the producer of the movie is ‘safe’ and that they can easily recover the budget.

Spirit announcement poster | Image: Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said in the interview, “I think because the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself.” He argued that if all promotion material is in place, the film’s box office collection could create history. He added, “If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audience's attention, opening day would be ₹150 crore. It's a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily it could be ₹150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good.”

Did you know Prabhas offered to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga before Spirit?

In the same interview, the Animal hitmaker recalled Prabhas approaching him for a movie before Spirit. Sandeep remembered that the Baahubali actor wanted to remake a popular Hollywood movie, but he declined. He shared, “Prabhas approached before Animal with a Hollywood remake but I suggested an original and he loved it.”

A file photo of Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image: Instagram

From the time that Spirit had been announced, the film was slated to go on floors by September of this year. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, following the mammoth success of Animal, was supposed to complete work on the script by summer. Vanga, however, will need between four to five months more to complete the script. This, coupled with Prabhas' other work commitments, as per a 123Telugu report, has pushed Spirit's shooting schedules to 2025. Spirit, is currently in pre-production.