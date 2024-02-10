English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Sriya Reddy Shares Details About Her Role in Pawan Kalyan’s OG: My Character Is Invincible

Sriya Reddy shared that Pawan Kalyan starrer OG is intense and heartfelt, and brings her back to her childhood. She further talked about her role in the movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sriya Reddy
Sriya Reddy | Image:Instagram
Sriya Reddy will be seen sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in their next, OG. Talking about the film, the actress shared that the movie is intense, heartfelt, and brings her back to her childhood. She also went on to share some new details about her role in the movie. 

Sriya Reddy on role in OG 

“As someone who appreciates quality cinema, I couldn't be more thrilled about this upcoming project,” Sriya said about being a part of the film. About the movie, Sriya shared: “I would summarise by stating that it's intense, heartfelt, and brings me back to my childhood…”

 

She also mentioned: “My character is strong and invincible; you will be surprised by the character so different from Radha Rama!"

What do we know about OG so far? 

Along with Pawan Kalyan, OG also stars actor Emraan Hashmi in shades of gray. The gangster drama is helmed by Sujeeth, who made his directorial debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Run Raja Run at the age of 23. With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the film is said to have great action drama, including high-octane sequences. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen locking horns.

 

OG talks about a dreaded gangster named Ojas Gambheera, also known as "OG", who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years on a personal crusade to finish crime bosses. The makers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer have reportedly locked in an official release date for the film. As per a recent Aakashvaani update, OG will release in theatres worldwide on September 27 this year. An official confirmation on the same, however, is awaited from the makers.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

