Premalu released in theatres on March 8, 2024, alongside two other Telugu megahits, Bhimaa and Gaami. Surprisingly, the romantic drama emerged as the box office winner, with day four numbers higher than day one. A small event was held in Hyderabad, with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli as the main guest to celebrate the success of Premalu.

SS Rajamouli hails Malayalam film industry

SS Rajamouli addressed the crowd at Premalu success meet and hailed the Malayalam film industry for making such films. He further said, "With some jealousy and a bit of pain, we all may have to accept that the Malayalam film industry always produces better actors in Indian cinema." This comment by SS Rajamouli was met by a a round of applause.

Not many people are aware that Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, purchased the dubbing rights for Premalu and released it in Telugu. More screens are being added for the film in Hyderabad and other Telugu-speaking cities due to positive word-of-mouth.

SS Rajamouli praises Mamitha Baiju

SS Rajamouli went on to say that he was not pleased when his son purchased the rights to Premalu because he was unaware of the Malayalam film, which stars Naslen and Mamitha Baiju. "But the moment I watched the film, I was blown away. I loved the film and admired the performances. Mamitha Baiju can become the next heartthrob like Sai Pallavi," Rajamouli said.

SS Rajamouli also revealed what he loved in the film and said, "I am not a fan of comedy and romantic dramas, and went to watch the film reluctantly. But the way comedy, drama, and emotions were executed was superb in Premalu."

While Premalu Malayalam and Telugu versions have already released in theatres, the film's Tamil dubbed version will release in theatres in March 15. The promotional activities of Premalu Tamil will kickstart soon.