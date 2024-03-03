Advertisement

Mahesh Babu has joined hands with SS Rajamouli for the film tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is garnering attention from netizens as Mahesh Babu is undergoing massive transformation for the role. Of late, it was reported that SSMB29 has been titled Maharaja or Chakravarthy. Responding to the rumours, SS Rajamouli gave a befitting reply.

Rajamouli gives clarity on SSMB29 title

In a recent interaction at a temple inauguration ceremony in Bellary, SS Rajamouli clarified the rumours surrounding the title of Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29, reported Gulte. As per the report, Rajamouli explained that he is prioritising other things before the title of SSMB29. Therefore, it suggests that Rajamouli is currently focusing on the casting process of the film before working on its title. Rajamouli said, "My next is with Mahesh Babu. The shooting of that film will begin very soon. We haven’t named the film yet." This news came amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the title and cast of Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29.

Mahesh Babu to avoid public gatherings before SSMB29 launch

As per media reports, SS Rajamouli has advised Mahesh Babu to refrain from making public appearances before the event of SSMB29. It has been reported that SS Rajamouli does not want Mahesh Babu's look for SSMB29 to leak online. Therefore, he has asked Mahesh Babu to refarin from any appearances in the public until a decision is made.

SSMB29 is the first collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The film is billed as a jungle adventure, with references to mythology and epics, as is typical of the director. Furthermore, it is understood that Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana will serve as inspiration for both the story and Mahesh Babu's character.