SS Rajamouli, who is currently awaiting the release of his animated series Baahubali: Crown Of Blood, recently flew down from Dubai to cast his vote. After exercising his duty as a citizen of India, the ace filmmaker took to his social media handles to share a photo of himself with his wife where the couple can be seen showing off their inked fingers after casting votes. In the caption, the RRR director revealed that he flew down from Dubai and rushed to the polling booth.

Image credit: SS Rajamouli/X

Rajamouli rushed to the polling booth

The fourth phase of voting for Lok Sabha is being conducted in 96 constituencies across 10 states/UT. During this, several citizens including celebs stepped out to cast their votes. While the ones in India made sure to cast their vote, Rajamouli, who was in Dubai, flew all the way from the country to reach Andhra Pradesh in time to exercise his duty.

Screengrab of SS Rajamouli's X post

After casting his vote, Rajamouli shared a photo on his social media handle and wrote, "Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks... Done! YOU?"

SS Rajamouli also talked to the media after casting his vote. He said, "Show the country that we are responsible and we do care." He also requested the citizens of India to "come out and vote."

Other celebs who cast their vote in Andhra

Apart from SS Rajamouli, the Oscar-winning music composer also went out to cast his vote. Actors Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi among others were spotted in different polling booths and were among the first ones to cast their votes.

What's next for SS Rajamouli?

The filmmaker has expanded his Baahubali universe by making an extended anime version of the story. He will soon begin shooting for SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli announced the film back at the beginning of 2023 while he was promoting RRR for the Oscars in the USA.