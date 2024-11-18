sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 22:03 IST, November 18th 2024

SS Rajamouli Praises Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Trailer, Calls Him 'Wildfire'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently reviewed the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule and shared his appreciation for actor Allu Arjun.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
SS Rajamouli and Pushpa Poster
SS Rajamouli and Pushpa poster | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:03 IST, November 18th 2024