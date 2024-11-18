Published 22:03 IST, November 18th 2024
SS Rajamouli Praises Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Trailer, Calls Him 'Wildfire'
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently reviewed the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule and shared his appreciation for actor Allu Arjun.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
SS Rajamouli and Pushpa poster | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:03 IST, November 18th 2024