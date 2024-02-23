Advertisement

Mahesh Babu has joined hands with RRR director SS Rajamouli for his 29th outing tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and Rajamouli has begun the casting process. Amid the buzz surrounding SSMB29, it has been reported SS Rakamouli has issued a new directive to Mahesh Babu and urged him to refrain from public appearances for a couple of months.

Why has SS Rajamouli imposed a public appearance ban on Mahesh Babu?

As per a report by The Statesman, SS Rajamouli has urged Mahesh Babu to refrain fro making any public appearance as he wants to keep his new look under wraps. This has further sparked curiosity among Mahesh Babu fans as they have been eagerly waiting to see his new look. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently undergoing vigorous training for SSMB29 and is following a strict fitness regime.

A file photo of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu | Image: X

Mahesh Babu has begun physical training with Dr. Harry König in Germany. The film's plot, set in African and European forests, compares Mahesh Babu's character to the strength and resilience of Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana. This distinct blend of mythology and adventure promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

What is the title of Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29?

As per media speculations, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 will be titled Maharaja. The film is touted to be an adventurous thriller movie. Also, it was reported that Nagarjuna will join the star cast of SSMB29 and will share screen space with Mahesh Babu in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

A file photo of Mahesh Babu | Image: X

SSMB29 writer V Vijayendra Prasad had previously confirmed that the film's script has been finalised. It is expected that Mahesh Babu will devote himself entirely to the role for 2-3 years. Additionally, it has been reported that Mahesh Babu will join the project as a partner and will not charge any fees for the film.