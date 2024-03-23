×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 10:12 IST

SS Rajamouli's RRR Adapted For Stage In Japan By 110-Year-Old Musical Theatre Troupe

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was adapted for stage by Japan's 110-year-old musical theatre troupe.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajamouli in Japan
Rajamouli in Japan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Takarazuka Revue, a Japanese all-female musical theatre troupe, has created a musical adaptation of SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR. The filmmaker shared photos and videos from the show, thanking the 110-year-old theatre group for their energetic performance. For the unversed, Rajamouli visited Japan to attend the special screening of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR.

Rajamouli watches musical adaptation of RRR

SS Rajamouli attended the special screening of RRR and wrote on X, "Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show." The filmmaker concluded his note with, "ARIGATO GOZAIMASU," which translates to Thank You. In one of Rajamouli's videos, he can be seen taking a bow as the audience applauds him thunderously. He also posed with the girls who performed in the RRR musical.

 

 

Rajamouli meets anime creators

SS Rajamouli recently met anime creators Rui Kuroki-san and Kazuto Nakazawa-san in Japan after the screening of his film RRR. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to share a photo from his meet with the iconic duo. He also mentioned that he has been curious about the process of making anime. However, netizens speculate that Rajamouli met with the anime creators for a special purpose.

Advertisement

 

Rajamouli with anime creators | Image: X

 

During a fan meet after RRR screening in Japan, SS Rajamouli had mentioned that he wants to narrate the backstory of his films via manga comics. Soon after, he shared a photo with anime creators Rui Kuroki-san and Kazuto Nakazawa-san, leading to several speculations. Netizens claimed that Rajamouli met with the anime creators to discuss some things about the Baahubali or RRR manga adaptation. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dwarka Expressway

Cameras on Dwarka E-Way

a minute ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP

5 minutes ago
Jeff Bezos Amazon

Amazon appeals

7 minutes ago
Curd vs yogurt: Difference and more

How To Make Curd At Home

8 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

9 minutes ago
Education News

GATE 2024 scorecard today

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Best Movies

10 minutes ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

11 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube's remark

11 minutes ago
Business Equipment

US business equipment

14 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Market volatility persist

20 minutes ago
Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Janvadi Party Snaps Tie

22 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India News LIVE

27 minutes ago
Nisha Bano and Diljit Dosanjh

Is Diljit Married?

27 minutes ago
Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon

Sargeant out of AUS GP

28 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

29 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

29 minutes ago
Top Medical Tourism Hotspot

Medical Tourism Hotspots

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World9 hours ago

  2. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World11 hours ago

  3. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News11 hours ago

  4. 'Right now, if I look at myself': Iyer opens up on being axed by BCCI

    Sports 12 hours ago

  5. Book To Movie Adaptations To Watch

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo