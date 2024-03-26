Advertisement

Ram Charan and Sukumar on March 24 revealed their collaboration on a project together. This was just 2 days before Ram Charan's 39th birthday. While the announcement has set the internet ablaze, SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya too took to his X handle to share the opening sequence of the film. His post is now going viral on social media.

SS Karthikeya reveals Ram Charan-Sukumar film's opening sequence

On March 25 at around 10:47 pm, SS Karthikeya took to his official X handle and revealed that the film's opening sequence is going to be 'iconic.'

He wrote, "I think during the climax shoot of RRR, he just randomly opened up about doing a film with Sukumar garu and started talking about the opening sequence of the film."

I think during the climax shoot of RRR, he just randomly opened up about doing a film with Sukumar garu and started talking about the opening sequence of the film. For almost 5 minutes, my mind was blown. Ever since he mentioned it, I've been waiting for the film to be announced.… https://t.co/Xv6hAuDzEj — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 25, 2024

He added, "For almost 5 minutes, my mind was blown. Ever since he mentioned it, I've been waiting for the film to be announced. Imagining it as a blockbuster already, it will become one of the iconic sequences."

"I hope I won't leak much about it brother", he concluded.

What do we know about Ram Charan-Sukumar's film?

Ram Charan's film with Pushpa director Sukumar will mark his 17th project. This will also mark the union of the director with Mythri Movie production house and composer Debi Sri Prasad after the 2018 film Rangasthalam. The film tentatively titled RC17 will commence production later this year and will release in the last quarter of 2025.

What's more for Ram Charan?

Ram Charan rose to global fame with the popularity of RRR in the West, especially after the film's song Naatu Naatu brought an Oscar to India. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Game Changer along with actress Kiara Advani in Vizag.

He will also be seen in a film tentatively titled RC 16 alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Just recently he met with the team and shared photos on his Instagram handle.