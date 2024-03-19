Advertisement

SS Rajamouli, who is currently in Japan, attended a special screening of RRR in the country. The film starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been running in the theatres for the last 513 days. The film was originally released on 24 March 2022 globally. The film in 2023 won two Golden Globes and an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani.

To celebrate this exceptional run, the filmmaker visited Japan to attend a special screening. During this time, he addressed his audience who were curious to know about his next project. While talking to his fans, SS Rajamouli shared an important update about his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu.

What did SS Rajamouli tell his fans about SSMB29?

Rajamouli revealed to his fans that the writing of the film has been completed. He said, "We have completed the writing, and we are in the pre-production process. Only the hero is confirmed, and his name is Mahesh Babu. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we will expedite the film’s production, and during its release, I will bring him here."

#SSRajamouli in Japan :



"We completed the writing and we are in the pre-production process.



Only hero is locked, his name is #MaheshBabu. He is very handsome. Hopefully we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release I will bring him here."#SSRMB #SSMB29 pic.twitter.com/jM49NHC8nP — Gulte (@GulteOfficial)

He also added that apart from Mahesh Babu, they haven't finalised the rest of the cast yet.

What do we know about SSMB29?

According to Telugu 360, construction of sets has begun in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. The construction work is estimated to be completed by the end of May. In June, Rajamouli along with Mahesh Babu will begin the shoot of the film. It will reportedly take over two years to be completed with extensive filming planned across various global locations.

