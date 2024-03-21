×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 09:13 IST

SS Rajamouli, Son Karthikeya Experience Earthquake In Japan: Took Us A While To Realise...

SS Karthikeya took to his official X handle to inform that experiencing an earthquake was one of the things on his wish list.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli and Karthikeya. | Image:Instagram
SS Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya, who is in Japan for a special screening of the 2022 film RRR, felt earthquake tremors. Karthikeya took to his social media handle to inform his fans that he had ticked off a box from his wish list. He also shared his experience and revealed how he was about to panic but seeing the Japanese people, he stayed calm.

SS Rajamouli and Karthikeya experienced an earthquake tremor on the 28th floor

Taking to his X handle, Karthikeya shared a picture of his smartphone showing an emergency alert for the earthquake. The message read, "Emergency Alert! Earthquake Early warning: Strong shaking is expected soon. stay calm and seek shelter nearby. (Japan Meteorological Agency). In the caption, he wrote, "Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked. (sic)”

 

Image

 

Soon after he dropped the post, concerned fans flooded the comment section asking them if they were fine. A fan wrote, "It was a bit of a big earthquake! I was worried if you all were scared... (The upper floors of buildings are designed to escape shaking, and they sway more than the ground level.) Fortunately, it did not seem to be a dangerous earthquake. Rest assured and enjoy your day." A fan from Japan acknowledged Karthikeya's post and said, "Level 3 is not big for Japanese people. Yes, it's like rain for us." Another wrote, "I'm glad you're safe! You must have been surprised by the strong shaking. Earthquakes may continue, so please be careful. Enjoy your stay!"

Advertisement

 

 

Rajamouli meets fans in Japan

RRR has been enjoying a theatrical run since last year. On Monday, after the special screening of the film, SS Rajamouli shared pictures of himself and his wife Rama with an 83-year-old fan. Sharing the photos, he penned a note sharing his experience and wrote, “In Japan, they make origami cranes &gift them to their loved ones for good luck& health. This 83-year-old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful.”

 

 

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is busy preparing for his next adventure drama starring Mahesh Babu. The film is in the pre-production stage, with the makers busy finalising the rest of the cast. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:13 IST

