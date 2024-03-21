Advertisement

SS Karthikeya who is currently in Japan with his father SS Rajamouli for a special screening of their 2022 film RRR, recently revealed that he and Rajamouli experienced an earthquake this morning (March 21) in the country. During the time, they were on the 28th floor of a building. In the post, he also mentioned how he has now ticked off the wishlist where he wanted to experience an earthquake. This didn't go down well with many of his followers who slammed him for being "insensitive."

SS Karthikeya slammed for being "insensitive"

On March 21, Karthikeya took to his official X handle to share his experience. He wrote, "Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!!

Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain! Experience an earthquake box ticked."

Many took to his comments section and slammed the distributor-producer for his insensitive remarks. A follower said, "Experiencing an Earthquake is on your bucket list? Weird."

Another user wrote, "Earthquake is not a joke." "Experienced an earthquake box ticked? Are you serious? How insensitive are you?", commented another.

An angry user said, "Pls go to the Indian border and EXPERIENCE A BOMB BLAST also ... Tick it bro."

A user took a dig and wrote, "If you really want to experience an earthquake you can ask your father he can simulate an environment for you .."

Meanwhile, many Japanese fans were grateful that the father-son duo were safe.

When deadly earthquakes killed many across the globe

In October, around 2000 people were killed in Afghanistan after the country experienced an earthquake of a magnitude 6.5. In December, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake killed at least 116 people in China. A powerful earthquake in September killed over 632 people in Morocco.

What more do we know about SS Karthikeya?

SS Karthikeya is the son of ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He has assisted his father in all his films. Just recently SS Karthikeya marked his debut as a film distributor with the Telugu version of the Malayalam film Premalu. On March 19, Karthikeya also marked his debut as a producer and announced two different films with the Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

