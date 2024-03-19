Advertisement

SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya, who recently marked his debut as a film distributor by distributing the Telugu version of the Malayalam film Premalu in Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is now all set to debut as a producer. Karthikeya, who assisted his father in his films including RRR took to his official X handle to express his joy upon seeing the success of his first distributed film. He also mentioned that the success of Premalu has made him decide to mark his debut as a producer and backing good cinema.

Image credit: Instagram

SS Karthikeya to debut as a producer

On Tuesday, March 19, Karthikeya took to his X handle to pen a long note. First of all, he thanked the Telugu audience for making a non-Telugu film a success in their states. He said, "Premalu!!!!! Thank you MY Telugu Audience for the endless love you all have given my first film as a distributor!! It has reassured my belief that good cinema knows no language barriers! Loved every aspect of distributing this film, checking footfalls, celebrating the sale of every ticket, and the feeling of a house full theatre!!!"

Karthikeya compared his experience to that of RRR during the Oscars last year.

He further made an announcement and revealed that after seeing Premalu's success, he wants to make his dream come true of becoming a producer and backing good content.

He wrote, "While Premalu is having its glorious run and with all the love and this massive energy, I want to announce the beginning of my ultimate dream, producing good cinema. It’s been close to two years since we have started developing the scripts. With the pre-production work almost completed, the time has come to announce them!!!"

He further revealed that the announcements will be made on the evening of March 19.

SS Karthikeya and SS Rajamouli at the Oscars 2023

When Karthikeya decided to turn distributor

On February 28, Karthikeya announced turning into a film distributor with the film Premalu. He took to his X handle and wrote, “Venturing into distribution for the first time with #Premalu. As soon as I watched, couldn’t resist myself to release it in Telugu. Hoping it will work here too… In our theatres, in March. Special mention to this cute Baahubali-themed announcement made by team.”

The Telugu version of the film released in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on March 9. The film has now become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the Telugu states.



