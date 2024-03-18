×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

SSMB29: Hrithik Roshan To Play 'Powerful Antagonist' In Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Jungle Adventure Film?

According to media reports, Mahesh Babu will be up against Hrithik Roshan in SSMB29 and the project will be launched on April 9, 2024, the day of Ugadi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan
Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
The audience is consistently treated to surprises by director SS Rajamouli. Whether it's Baahubali (Prabhas-Rana Daggubati) or RRR (Ram Charan-Jr NTR combo), he is an expert at multi-starrers. The filmmaker is going to collaborate with Mahesh Babu in his next, tentatively titled SSMB29. According to a few media reports, the actor will be up against Hrithik Roshan in the movie and the project will be officially launched on April 9, 2024, the day of Ugadi.

Mahesh Babu to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan? 

As per Telugu 360, Rajamouli has been searching for a formidable opponent for Mahesh Babu in his next directorial. The director currently has Hrithik Roshan in his mind. After weighing several names, he has concluded that the War star would be the most suitable choice for the part. 

 

At this time, Rajamouli's team has not yet contacted Hrithik. If all goes according to plan, Mahesh Babu and Hrithik will be seen sharing screen space in SSMB29. The Aluminum Factory is currently home to the film's set construction and the other actors of the project are still being sought after. Rajamouli is looking for sites at the same time because the movie will be shot in several different locations. KL Narayana will take care of the production duties.

SSMB29 will not be hitting theatres any time soon

If media reports are to be believed, the production timeline for SSMB29 is estimated to be somewhere around two to three years - a hefty number consistent with a typical SS Rajamouli production. The film is still in its initial stages of pre-production, aiming to properly go on floors later this year.

 

If true, this would mean that Mahesh Babu is in for yet another hiatus from the silver screen. For the unversed, the actor had no releases through the course of 2023, his last release before Guntur Kaaram, having been the 2022 Parasuram directorial Sarakaru Vaari Paata. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

