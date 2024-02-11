Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

SSMB29: Indonesian Actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan's Social Media Activity Sparks Casting Rumours

Mahesh Babu has been hard at work for SSMB29, which is described as a globe-trotting jungle action adventure film. It is expected to go on the floors soon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli is gathering immense buzz before the film reportedly goes on the floors later this year. The Tollywood star has been undergoing rigorous training for the film and will reportedly undergo a body transformation as well. While key details surrounding the film have been kept under wraps, rumours of an international actress being roped in for the pan-India film have picked up pace.

Indonesian actress in SSMB29?

SS Rajamouli is a director of international prestige. After the back-to-back success of Baahubali franchise and RRR, he has become popular in the international circuit as well. In RRR, he roped in several foreign faces to play the roles of Britishers in his magnum opus set during the pre-Independence era. Now, Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan's social media activity has sparked rumours of her casting in the director's next, tentatively titled SSMB29.

A closer look at her Instagram profile reveals that she is following Rajamouli on Instagram. This has sparked speculations around her bagging a pivotal role in SSMB29. It is to be noted that Chelsea is not following Mahesh Babu on Instagram though. She follows Disha Patani and Deepika Padukone on the social media platform.

SSMB29 details

SSMB29 writer V Vijayendra Prasad had earlier confirmed that the script for the film is locked and it will go on the floors later this year. Mahesh Babu has been hard at work for the movie, which is described as a globe-trotting jungle action adventure film. It is expected that the Guntur Kaaram star will devote himself totally to the role for 2-3 years. Additionally, it has been reported that Mahesh Babu will also come onboard the project as a partner and will not charge any fees for the movie.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

