Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

SSMB29: Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's Film Launch Event To Be Attended By James Cameron, Steven Spielberg?

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated films as the actor has joined hands with RRR director SS Rajamouli for this venture.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SSMB29
SSMB29 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated films as the actor has joined hands with RRR director SS Rajamouli for this venture. SSMB29 is going to be a pan-India film and has sparked immense excitement among fans. Recently, it has been reported that some of the Hollywood celebrities will come together for the launch of SSMB29.

Hollywood celebrities to attend launch event of SSMB29?

As per a recent report by cinejosh, the opening ceremony of Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 will be a grand ceremony under the guidance of SS Rajamouli. However, there is speculation that efforts are underway to bring in renowned directors such as James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, with SS Karthikeya reportedly leading the charge. Even if both directors cannot be secured, having even one of them on board would be a huge coup for the film, given their admiration for RRR. It has also been reported that international media will be involved to increase the reach of SSMB29.

A file photo of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu | Image: X

 

However, these reports of Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 have not been confirmed by SS Rajamouli or the makers of the film. In addition to Durga Arts, the film's production company, there are rumours that other national and international companies, including Netflix, will join as production partners.

Currently, the focus is on finalising the script of Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29, and SS Rajamouli is keeping casting decisions under wraps. MM Keeravani is set to start working on the film's music soon.

A file photo of Mahesh Babu | Image: X

 

What is going to be the title of SSMB29?

According to 123Telugu, SSMB29 is tentatively titled Maharaja. According to trade rumours, the makers intend to use this title for the film. As SSMB29 is an adventure film, director SS Rajamouli and his team are considering this title because it fits the theme of the film. Though not confirmed, the rumours have spread on social media.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

